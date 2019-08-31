Encore Wire (WIRE) Holder First Dallas Securities Has Decreased Its Holding by $715,122 as Valuation Declined; Shareholder Bruce & Co Has Upped Allstate (ALL) Position

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Allstate (ALL) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 356,800 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.60M, up from 351,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Allstate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $102.39. About 1.50M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 13/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CALLS TO REDEEM $223.8M OF JUNIOR SUB DEBS DUE 2067; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Mo; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 2014 to Contact the Firm; 22/03/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook on Allstate Insurance Ratings Is Stable; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE REPORTS APRIL 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of The Allstate Corporation; 09/04/2018 – The Wrap: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 06/03/2018 Allstate Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By MKM for Mar. 13-14; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Net $975M; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Allstate’s Senior Notes A3 And Preferred Stock, Series G Baa3(hyb), Outlook Stable

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 62.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 12,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 7,550 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, down from 20,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 34,597 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 08/03/2018 – Encore Wire Presenting at Sidoti & Company’s Spring 2018 Conference; 09/03/2018 – Supergoop Gets Minority Investment From Encore Consumer; 01/05/2018 – Encore Dermatology Inc. Announces the Launch of IMPOYZTM (clobetasol propionate) Cream, 0.025%, a Newly Formulated High-Potency; 27/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MATT MADDOX PROPOSES CALLING CASINO ‘ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR’; 01/05/2018 – ENCORE WIRE 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 67C (2 EST.); 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-NF FOR NASH FIBROSIS TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 04/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Encore Wire, Wildhorse Resource Development, CTS, Del Taco Restaurants, Basic Energy Se; 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Gideon Cap has invested 0.47% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). 3,316 were reported by Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division stated it has 41,887 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.04% or 71,385 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Corp Et Al reported 31,239 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Missouri-based Community Bancorporation Of Raymore has invested 0.25% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 152 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 50,470 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards And Communication Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1,169 shares. Fairfield Bush & Com reported 0.08% stake. Bell State Bank reported 0.18% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). First Citizens State Bank & Tru Com accumulated 38,361 shares. 4.19M were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Company Mn. Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc has 0.78% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 242,803 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 295,365 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Inc invested in 0% or 5,280 shares. Cornerstone owns 18 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Arrowstreet LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 41,433 shares. Pnc Service Gru Inc holds 0% or 918 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile Tru Communication has 0.05% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). First Hawaiian Comml Bank owns 225 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset has 5,947 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,800 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 19,154 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications reported 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 7,166 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Ltd has 25,892 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 13,390 were reported by Manufacturers Life Ins Company The.