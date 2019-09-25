Encore Wire (WIRE) EPS Estimated At $0.97; Cyberark Software LTD. – Ordinary Shares (CYBR) Shorts Raised By 6.18%

Cyberark Software LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CYBR) had an increase of 6.18% in short interest. CYBR’s SI was 1.29M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.18% from 1.22M shares previously. With 867,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Cyberark Software LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CYBR)’s short sellers to cover CYBR’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $99.85. About 276,742 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58

Analysts expect Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) to report $0.97 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 14.16% from last quarter’s $1.13 EPS. WIRE’s profit would be $20.28 million giving it 14.72 P/E if the $0.97 EPS is correct. After having $0.85 EPS previously, Encore Wire Corporation’s analysts see 14.12% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $57.1. About 31,728 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 08/05/2018 – KAV Encore® Nutritional Shakes power four-time world champ Leo Santa Cruz heading into rematch vs. Abner Mares; 09/04/2018 – ECS – ENCORE lll HAS BOTH A FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM AND FIVE-YEAR OPTION PERIOD; 04/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Encore Wire, Wildhorse Resource Development, CTS, Del Taco Restaurants, Basic Energy Se; 21/03/2018 – TSB DEPLOYS INVESTIGATORS FOR INCIDENT ON WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 54mm, REF 804-07-540 Produc; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 46mm, REF 804-07-460 Product Us; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-LF FOR LIVER FUNCTION WITH TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Award

Among 6 analysts covering CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CyberArk Software has $15500 highest and $122 lowest target. $140.50’s average target is 40.71% above currents $99.85 stock price. CyberArk Software had 11 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14600 target in Wednesday, May 15 report. UBS downgraded CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) on Thursday, April 25 to “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, May 15, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14500 target in Monday, May 6 report. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was initiated by Mizuho. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software IT security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.76 billion. The firm offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. It has a 63.92 P/E ratio. The Company’s privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that provides a tool to manage and protect physical, virtual, or cloud assets; SSH Key Manager to store, rotate, and control access to SSH keys for preventing unauthorized access to privileged accounts; Privileged Session Manager that protects servers, applications, databases, and hypervisors from malware; and Privileged Threat Analytics that profiles and analyzes individual privileged user behavior and creates prioritized alerts when abnormal activity is detected.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wire and cable products for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. The company??s products include NM-B cable, a non-metallic sheathed cable for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; UF-B cable, an underground feeder cable for conduct power underground to outside lighting and other applications remote from buildings; and SE Style cable, a service entrance cable. It has a 14.95 P/E ratio. It also offers THHN/THWN-2 and XHHW-2 cables for use as branch circuit, feeder, and service entrance conductors in commercial and industrial buildings and structures; USE-2 cables for use in aboveground or underground applications in listed raceways for branch circuit, feeder, and service entrance conductors; and tray cables for use as branch circuit or feeders for power, lighting, control, and signal circuits for direct installations in raceways and outdoor locations.