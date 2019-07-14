Encore Wire (WIRE) Analysts See $1.00 EPS; 2 Analysts Covering Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

Among 4 analysts covering Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) rating on Friday, June 14. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $10000 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 1. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by RBC Capital Markets. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 1. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, March 12. See Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) latest ratings:

01/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $97.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $93.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $93.0000 New Target: $97.0000 Maintain

29/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $77.0000 New Target: $81.0000 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $87 New Target: $93 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $78 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $85 Maintain

Analysts expect Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) to report $1.00 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 16.28% from last quarter’s $0.86 EPS. WIRE’s profit would be $20.89 million giving it 13.88 P/E if the $1.00 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, Encore Wire Corporation’s analysts see 56.25% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $55.52. About 75,819 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 14.57% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.14% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 08/05/2018 – KAV Encore® Nutritional Shakes power four-time world champ Leo Santa Cruz heading into rematch vs. Abner Mares; 27/04/2018 – Medford Trnscrpt: Wynn’s Boston gaming resort renamed `Encore Boston Harbor’; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 09/04/2018 – ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 13/03/2018 – FTC: Encore Plus Solutions, Inc. and Nordic Clinical, Inc. – March 12, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Encore Wire Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIRE); 21/03/2018 – TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD – DEPLOYING INVESTIGATORS AT NANAIMO AIRPORT IN BRITISH COLUMBIA AFTER INCIDENT ABOARD A WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 27/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MATT MADDOX PROPOSES CALLING CASINO ‘ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR’; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 46mm, REF 804-07-460 Product Us; 08/03/2018 – Encore Wire Presenting at Sidoti & Company’s Spring 2018 Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Encore Wire Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,708 are held by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 66,919 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bluecrest Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Pnc Finance Serv Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). The Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania Tru Communications has invested 0.15% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 4,720 shares or 0% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research invested in 5,280 shares. Moreover, Dean Cap Management has 0.75% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 0% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Panagora Asset owns 8,267 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Vanguard Grp Inc owns 0% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 2.07 million shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has 71 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American Century Incorporated holds 0.01% or 108,014 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc owns 0.01% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 173,905 shares.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wire and cable products for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. The company??s products include NM-B cable, a non-metallic sheathed cable for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; UF-B cable, an underground feeder cable for conduct power underground to outside lighting and other applications remote from buildings; and SE Style cable, a service entrance cable. It has a 14.46 P/E ratio. It also offers THHN/THWN-2 and XHHW-2 cables for use as branch circuit, feeder, and service entrance conductors in commercial and industrial buildings and structures; USE-2 cables for use in aboveground or underground applications in listed raceways for branch circuit, feeder, and service entrance conductors; and tray cables for use as branch circuit or feeders for power, lighting, control, and signal circuits for direct installations in raceways and outdoor locations.

More notable recent Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Leoni to explore an IPO of its wire & cable solutions unit – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “YogaWorks Announces Delisting From NASDAQ – Business Wire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Arthur J. Gallagher Acquires BluePeak Advisors – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires P2 Group – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Stonehenge Insurance Solutions, Inc. – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires BluePeak Advisors, LLC – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $85,426 activity. English Frank E. Jr. also sold $85,426 worth of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Asset Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 4,601 shares. Epoch Investment Partners holds 0.49% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) or 1.43M shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Company invested in 17,445 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Washington-based Washington Management Inc has invested 0.44% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gp Lc owns 0.1% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 5,810 shares. Amp Ltd owns 69,916 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Liability Company holds 0.98% or 3.67M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Amer Inc reported 63,680 shares stake. 45,440 were reported by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Research Incorporated reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Texas-based Hourglass Capital Lc has invested 0.16% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 2,800 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 22,323 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has invested 0.1% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage and risk management services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $17.01 billion. The Company’s Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. It has a 24.79 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s retail brokerage activities negotiate and place property/casualty, employer-provided health and welfare insurance, and healthcare exchange and retirement solutions primarily for middle-market commercial, industrial, public entity, religious, and not-for-profit entities.