Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

We are contrasting Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group Inc. 33 0.81 N/A 4.76 7.56 Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Encore Capital Group Inc. and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Encore Capital Group Inc. and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Encore Capital Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Encore Capital Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 14.50% and an $40.5 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares and 17.69% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. shares. Encore Capital Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Competitively, Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. has 0.12% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. -7.28% -12.79% -26.79% -32.41% -51.49% -6.49%

For the past year Encore Capital Group Inc. had bullish trend while Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Encore Capital Group Inc. beats Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.