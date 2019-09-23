Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG)’s Financial Results Comparing With KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

We will be comparing the differences between Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group Inc. 33 0.78 N/A 4.76 7.56 KKR & Co. Inc. 25 4.36 N/A 2.95 9.07

Table 1 highlights Encore Capital Group Inc. and KKR & Co. Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. KKR & Co. Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Encore Capital Group Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Encore Capital Group Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than KKR & Co. Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1% KKR & Co. Inc. 0.00% 13.1% 2.2%

Volatility and Risk

Encore Capital Group Inc. is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.48 beta. From a competition point of view, KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1.65 beta which is 65.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Encore Capital Group Inc. and KKR & Co. Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Encore Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KKR & Co. Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

KKR & Co. Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $32 consensus price target and a 8.70% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Encore Capital Group Inc. and KKR & Co. Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 79.3%. Insiders held 2.2% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11% KKR & Co. Inc. -1.98% 3.36% 8.56% 18.57% -2.05% 36.27%

For the past year Encore Capital Group Inc. was more bullish than KKR & Co. Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Encore Capital Group Inc. beats KKR & Co. Inc.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

KKR & Co. L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in fintech sector. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments. The firm considers investments in all industries with a focus on software, security, semiconductors, consumer electronics, internet of things (iot), internet, information services, information technology infrastructure, network and cyber security architecture, engineering and operations, content, technology and hardware, energy and infrastructure, real estate, services industry with a focus on business services, intelligence, industry-leading franchises and companies in natural resource, containers and packaging, agriculture, airports, ports, forestry, electric utilities, textiles, apparel and luxury goods, household durables, digital media, insurance, brokerage houses, non-durable goods distribution, supermarket retailing, grocery stores, food, beverage, and tobacco, hospitals, entertainment venues and production companies, publishing, printing services, capital goods, financial services, specialized finance, pipelines, and renewable energy. In energy and infrastructure, it focuses on the Upstream Oil and Gas and Equipment, minerals and royalties and Services verticals. In real estate, the firm seeks to invest in private and public real estate securities including property-level equity, debt and special situations transactions and businesses with significant real estate holdings, and oil and natural gas properties. The firm also invests in asset services sector that encompasses a broad array of B2B, B2C and B2G services verticals including asset-based, transport, logistics, leisure/hospitality, resource and utility support, infra-like, mission-critical, and environmental services. Within Americas, the firm prefers to invest in consumer products; chemicals, metals and mining; energy and natural resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; media and communications; retail; and technology. Within Europe, the firm invests in consumer and retail; energy; financial services; health care; industrials and chemicals; media and digital; and telecom and technologies. Within Asia, it invests in consumer products; energy and resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; logistics; media and telecom; retail; real estate; and technology. The firm seeks to invest in mid to high-end residential developments, but can invest in other projects throughout Mainland China through outright ownership, joint ventures, and merger. It invests globally with a focus on Australia, emerging and developed Asia, Middle East and Africa, Nordic, Southeast Asia, Asia Pacific, Ireland, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, France, Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Caribbean, Mexico, South America, North America, Brazil, Latin America, Korea with a focus on South Korea, and United States of America. In the United States and Europe, the firm focuses on buyouts of large, publicly traded companies. It seeks to invest $30 million to $717 million in companies with enterprise values between $500 million to $2389 million. The firm prefers to invest in a range of debt and public equity investing and may co-invest. It seeks a board seat in its portfolio companies and a controlling ownership of a company or a strategic minority positions. The firm may acquire majority and minority equity interests, particularly when making private equity investments in Asia or sponsoring investments as part of a large investor consortium. The firm typically holds its investment for a period of five to seven years and more and exits through initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and sales to strategic buyers. KKR & Co. L.P. was founded in 1976 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.