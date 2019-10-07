Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group Inc. 35 0.44 27.71M 4.76 7.56 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 0.00 4.30M 1.75 5.72

Demonstrates Encore Capital Group Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Hennessy Advisors Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Encore Capital Group Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Encore Capital Group Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Encore Capital Group Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group Inc. 79,672,225.42% 18.5% 3.1% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 42,281,219.27% 19.2% 12.8%

Risk and Volatility

Encore Capital Group Inc. has a beta of 1.48 and its 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hennessy Advisors Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Encore Capital Group Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 17.3% respectively. Encore Capital Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Competitively, 29% are Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1%

For the past year Encore Capital Group Inc. had bullish trend while Hennessy Advisors Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Encore Capital Group Inc. beats on 11 of the 13 factors Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.