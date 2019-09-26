Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY)

We will be contrasting the differences between Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group Inc. 33 0.79 N/A 4.76 7.56 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 15.15 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Encore Capital Group Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares and 17.04% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust shares. Insiders held 2.2% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58%

For the past year Encore Capital Group Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

Encore Capital Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.