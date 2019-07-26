Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)

We will be comparing the differences between Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group Inc. 32 0.81 N/A 4.76 7.37 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.27 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Encore Capital Group Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Encore Capital Group Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Encore Capital Group Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Encore Capital Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Encore Capital Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 14.76% and an $40.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% are Encore Capital Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Capital Group Inc. 25.16% 21.39% 10.08% 38.78% -21.37% 49.23% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.01% -0.07% 0.51% 1.14% 0.51% 1.18%

For the past year Encore Capital Group Inc. was more bullish than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Encore Capital Group Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.