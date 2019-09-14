Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET)

Both Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group Inc. 33 0.78 N/A 4.76 7.56 Central Securities Corp. 30 42.49 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Encore Capital Group Inc. and Central Securities Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1% Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares and 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of Encore Capital Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Central Securities Corp. has 46.53% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11% Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36%

For the past year Encore Capital Group Inc. has stronger performance than Central Securities Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Encore Capital Group Inc. beats Central Securities Corp.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.