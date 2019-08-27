Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group Inc. 33 0.81 N/A 4.76 7.56 Central Securities Corp. 29 40.17 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1% Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Encore Capital Group Inc. and Central Securities Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Encore Capital Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Central Securities Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Encore Capital Group Inc.’s upside potential is 14.60% at a $40.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Encore Capital Group Inc. and Central Securities Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 11.87%. 2.2% are Encore Capital Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 46.53% are Central Securities Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11% Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36%

For the past year Encore Capital Group Inc. was more bullish than Central Securities Corp.

Summary

Encore Capital Group Inc. beats Central Securities Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.