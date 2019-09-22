Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Both Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group Inc. 33 0.78 N/A 4.76 7.56 Ashford Inc. 41 0.27 N/A 3.29 10.44

Demonstrates Encore Capital Group Inc. and Ashford Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Ashford Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Encore Capital Group Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Encore Capital Group Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Ashford Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1% Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5%

Volatility & Risk

Encore Capital Group Inc. has a 1.48 beta, while its volatility is 48.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ashford Inc.’s 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.73 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Encore Capital Group Inc. and Ashford Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 20.5%. About 2.2% of Encore Capital Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Ashford Inc. has 5.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11% Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89%

For the past year Encore Capital Group Inc. had bullish trend while Ashford Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Encore Capital Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Ashford Inc.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.