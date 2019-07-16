Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG) EPS Estimated At $1.28; Lateef Investment Management LP Lifted Anadarko Pete (APC) Stake By $7.05 Million

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) stake by 41.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lateef Investment Management Lp acquired 156,572 shares as Anadarko Pete Corp (APC)’s stock rose 65.46%. The Lateef Investment Management Lp holds 529,984 shares with $24.10M value, up from 373,412 last quarter. Anadarko Pete Corp now has $36.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $73.12. About 6.29M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 28/03/2018 – Four oil majors interested in Algeria offshore drilling-state agency; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Buhari declares tenure extension of APC chairman, others as Illegal; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today

Analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to report $1.28 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 3.76% from last quarter’s $1.33 EPS. ECPG’s profit would be $39.65 million giving it 6.54 P/E if the $1.28 EPS is correct. After having $1.46 EPS previously, Encore Capital Group, Inc.’s analysts see -12.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.65% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $33.48. About 146,464 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 21.37% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 05/04/2018 – Ascent Capital Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 54mm, REF 804-07-540 Produc; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH SELECTED FOR DISA ENCORE III AWARD; 13/03/2018 – FTC: Encore Plus Solutions, Inc. and Nordic Clinical, Inc. – March 12, 2018; 21/03/2018 – TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD – DEPLOYING INVESTIGATORS AT NANAIMO AIRPORT IN BRITISH COLUMBIA AFTER INCIDENT ABOARD A WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Investors US Buys 80% Position in Encore Capital; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – ENCORE lll HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF $17.5 BLN OVER 10-YEAR SPAN OF PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE TO BUY REMAINING CABOT STAKE FOR 5M SHRS, GBP 175.5M; 29/03/2018 – Encore Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for clients across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. The firm purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It has a 6.96 P/E ratio. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Encore Capital Group, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 51,687 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 13,291 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Parkside Bank Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Clearbridge Investments Ltd owns 453,490 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 400 are owned by Tower Research Ltd Liability Company (Trc). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Us State Bank De holds 0% or 285 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 17,405 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12,020 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Connecticut-based Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.01% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Northern accumulated 668,428 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Co owns 48,898 shares.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $45.26 million activity. JCF III Europe Holdings L.P. also sold $45.26 million worth of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) on Tuesday, March 19.

More notable recent Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ECPG vs. CACC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Industry Rank Highlights: Encore, LexinFintech, Navient, Ally and Sallie Mae – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FinTech Stocks Burn Rubber in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 6/28/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Encore Capital (NASDAQ:ECPG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Encore Capital had 2 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Thursday, February 28 with “Market Outperform”. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harris Associates Ltd Partnership has invested 1.15% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Motco stated it has 170 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whittier holds 0.01% or 7,167 shares. The Michigan-based Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.08% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Lockheed Martin Inv Co owns 0.11% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 51,900 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership accumulated 9,007 shares. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 552 shares or 0% of the stock. Johnson Grp Incorporated reported 225 shares. Agf Invs Inc reported 30,978 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc holds 104,286 shares. Ally Fincl Inc, Michigan-based fund reported 45,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co holds 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 16,659 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.05% or 127,279 shares. Coastline Tru invested in 25,000 shares.

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 72,029 shares to 343,512 valued at $25.54 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 50,521 shares and now owns 263,598 shares. Arconic Inc was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Anadarko Petroleum had 22 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the shares of APC in report on Tuesday, May 7 to “Hold” rating. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, April 15 to “Sector Perform”.