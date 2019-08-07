Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG) At $34.90 Forms Top; PARGESA HOLDING SA ORDINARY SHARES SWIT (PRGAF) Shorts Lowered By 0.88%

PARGESA HOLDING SA ORDINARY SHARES SWIT (OTCMKTS:PRGAF) had a decrease of 0.88% in short interest. PRGAF’s SI was 67,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.88% from 68,500 shares previously. With 800 avg volume, 85 days are for PARGESA HOLDING SA ORDINARY SHARES SWIT (OTCMKTS:PRGAF)’s short sellers to cover PRGAF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $72.2. About 803 shares traded. Pargesa Holding SA (OTCMKTS:PRGAF) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG) formed multiple top with $38.04 target or 9.00% above today's $34.90 share price. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG) has $1.09B valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 183,701 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Pargesa Holding SA operates in various industry and services sectors in Switzerland, Europe, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.09 billion. It operates through two divisions, Holdings and Imerys. It has a 21.35 P/E ratio. The firm offers functional additives used in construction and paper production; monolithic refractories for high-temperature industries, such as steelmaking, casting, petrochemicals, glass, cement, etc.; and mineral specialties for mobile energy, electronics, and unconventional oil exploration.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Encore Capital Group, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 8,798 shares. 105,505 are held by Barclays Public Limited Company. Ejf Cap Limited Liability Co reported 270,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 17,913 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 8,204 shares. Alyeska Investment Gp Lp invested in 0.02% or 52,026 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 192,584 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Inv Limited, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,430 shares. Texas-based Smith Graham And Communications Advisors L P has invested 1.02% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Charles Schwab Mgmt has 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Parametric Port Lc stated it has 81,736 shares. Northern accumulated 668,428 shares. Pnc Svcs Gru has 34,987 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 1,472 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $45.26 million activity. Shares for $45.26M were sold by JCF III Europe Holdings L.P..