Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Comparison side by side

Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group Inc. 33 0.79 N/A 4.76 7.56 Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Encore Capital Group Inc. and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.69% of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of Encore Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 2.37% 3.97% 6.33% 5.26% 1.28% 7.95%

For the past year Encore Capital Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Encore Capital Group Inc. beats Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.