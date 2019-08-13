Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group Inc. 32 0.86 N/A 4.76 7.56 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 48 2.59 N/A 3.93 11.94

Table 1 demonstrates Encore Capital Group Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Encore Capital Group Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Encore Capital Group Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Encore Capital Group Inc. is 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.48. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation on the other hand, has 1.06 beta which makes it 6.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Encore Capital Group Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Encore Capital Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80

$40.5 is Encore Capital Group Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 7.94%. Competitively The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has an average target price of $47.5, with potential upside of 8.77%. The data provided earlier shows that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation appears more favorable than Encore Capital Group Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Encore Capital Group Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 88.4% respectively. About 2.2% of Encore Capital Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32%

For the past year Encore Capital Group Inc. has 53.11% stronger performance while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.