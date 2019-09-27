Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group Inc. 33 0.77 N/A 4.76 7.56 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 112 4.61 228.29M 7.95 14.27

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Encore Capital Group Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Encore Capital Group Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Encore Capital Group Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 204,231,526.21% 30.2% 22.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.48 beta indicates that Encore Capital Group Inc. is 48.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s 1.06 beta is the reason why it is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Encore Capital Group Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Encore Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $112.33 consensus target price and a 0.27% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.9% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Encore Capital Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.11% 3.98% 6.9% 27.06% -3.4% 22.82%

For the past year Encore Capital Group Inc. was more bullish than T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats Encore Capital Group Inc.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.