Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group Inc. 32 0.80 N/A 4.76 7.56 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.72 N/A 1.81 8.04

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Encore Capital Group Inc. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Encore Capital Group Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Encore Capital Group Inc. is currently more affordable than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Encore Capital Group Inc. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Encore Capital Group Inc. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Encore Capital Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Encore Capital Group Inc.’s upside potential is 17.73% at a $40.5 consensus target price. On the other hand, Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s potential upside is 3.42% and its consensus target price is $14.5. The results provided earlier shows that Encore Capital Group Inc. appears more favorable than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Encore Capital Group Inc. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 20.06%. Insiders held 2.2% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12%

For the past year Encore Capital Group Inc. was more bullish than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Summary

Encore Capital Group Inc. beats Stellus Capital Investment Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.