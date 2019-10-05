Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) Comparison side by side

Both Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group Inc. 35 0.44 27.71M 4.76 7.56 Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 0.00 16.49M 0.73 11.23

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Encore Capital Group Inc. and Pzena Investment Management Inc. Pzena Investment Management Inc seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Encore Capital Group Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Encore Capital Group Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group Inc. 79,535,017.22% 18.5% 3.1% Pzena Investment Management Inc 191,299,303.94% 48.7% 8.6%

Volatility & Risk

Encore Capital Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.48 beta. Competitively, Pzena Investment Management Inc’s beta is 1.17 which is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 63.4% of Pzena Investment Management Inc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.2% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11% Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9%

For the past year Encore Capital Group Inc. had bullish trend while Pzena Investment Management Inc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Encore Capital Group Inc. beats Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.