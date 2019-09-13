Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Contrasting side by side

Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group Inc. 33 0.78 N/A 4.76 7.56 PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.82 N/A 0.96 43.83

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Encore Capital Group Inc. and PJT Partners Inc. PJT Partners Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Encore Capital Group Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Encore Capital Group Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1% PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Encore Capital Group Inc. has a beta of 1.48 and its 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. PJT Partners Inc. has a 0.95 beta and it is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Encore Capital Group Inc. and PJT Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Encore Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively PJT Partners Inc. has an average price target of $42, with potential downside of -4.89%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Encore Capital Group Inc. and PJT Partners Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 58.8%. Insiders held 2.2% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.6% of PJT Partners Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11% PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77%

For the past year Encore Capital Group Inc. was more bullish than PJT Partners Inc.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Encore Capital Group Inc.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.