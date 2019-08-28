Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Comparing side by side

Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group Inc. 33 0.80 N/A 4.76 7.56 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.46 N/A 0.24 60.42

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Encore Capital Group Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Encore Capital Group Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Encore Capital Group Inc. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Encore Capital Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Encore Capital Group Inc. has an average target price of $40.5, and a 16.08% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares and 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares. Insiders owned 2.2% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62%

For the past year Encore Capital Group Inc. has stronger performance than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

Summary

Encore Capital Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.