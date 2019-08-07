Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Comparison side by side

Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group Inc. 32 0.81 N/A 4.76 7.56 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 5.05 N/A 0.40 29.30

Table 1 demonstrates Encore Capital Group Inc. and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Encore Capital Group Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Encore Capital Group Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Encore Capital Group Inc. and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Encore Capital Group Inc. and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Encore Capital Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Encore Capital Group Inc. has a 16.05% upside potential and a consensus price target of $40.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Encore Capital Group Inc. and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 38.66%. 2.2% are Encore Capital Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.98% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.17% 0.95% -11.01% -8.74% -11.45% 1.7%

For the past year Encore Capital Group Inc. was more bullish than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Summary

Encore Capital Group Inc. beats PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.