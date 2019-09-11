Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group Inc. 33 0.88 N/A 4.76 7.56 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.88 N/A 1.17 12.05

Table 1 highlights Encore Capital Group Inc. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Encore Capital Group Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Encore Capital Group Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Encore Capital Group Inc. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares and 10.74% of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares. About 2.2% of Encore Capital Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22%

For the past year Encore Capital Group Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Summary

Encore Capital Group Inc. beats Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund on 7 of the 9 factors.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.