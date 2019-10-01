Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Comparison side by side

Since Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group Inc. 35 0.45 27.71M 4.76 7.56 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Encore Capital Group Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Encore Capital Group Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group Inc. 78,520,827.43% 18.5% 3.1% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% are Encore Capital Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5%

For the past year Encore Capital Group Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Summary

Encore Capital Group Inc. beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund on 9 of the 9 factors.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.