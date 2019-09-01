Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Contrasting side by side

Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group Inc. 33 0.83 N/A 4.76 7.56 Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Encore Capital Group Inc. and Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Encore Capital Group Inc. and Nuveen Global High Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 39.01%. 2.2% are Encore Capital Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.45% 0.52% -1.4% 5.79% 0% 13.7%

For the past year Encore Capital Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Encore Capital Group Inc. beats Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.