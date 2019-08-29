Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Encore Capital Group Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Encore Capital Group Inc. has 2.2% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Encore Capital Group Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.50% 3.10% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Encore Capital Group Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group Inc. N/A 33 7.56 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Encore Capital Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Encore Capital Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Encore Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.52 1.58 2.58

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 144.28%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Encore Capital Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Encore Capital Group Inc. has stronger performance than Encore Capital Group Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.48 shows that Encore Capital Group Inc. is 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Encore Capital Group Inc.’s competitors are 24.17% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Dividends

Encore Capital Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Encore Capital Group Inc.’s rivals beat Encore Capital Group Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.