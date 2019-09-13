Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group Inc. 33 0.80 N/A 4.76 7.56 Federated Investors Inc. 32 2.74 N/A 2.13 16.32

In table 1 we can see Encore Capital Group Inc. and Federated Investors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Federated Investors Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Encore Capital Group Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Encore Capital Group Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Federated Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Encore Capital Group Inc. and Federated Investors Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1% Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.48 beta means Encore Capital Group Inc.’s volatility is 48.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Federated Investors Inc.’s 22.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.78 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Encore Capital Group Inc. and Federated Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 91.4% respectively. Encore Capital Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. Comparatively, Federated Investors Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11% Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89%

For the past year Encore Capital Group Inc. has stronger performance than Federated Investors Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Federated Investors Inc. beats Encore Capital Group Inc.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.