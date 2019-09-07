Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group Inc. 33 0.84 N/A 4.76 7.56 Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.32 N/A 0.15 16.87

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Encore Capital Group Inc. and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Encore Capital Group Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Encore Capital Group Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Encore Capital Group Inc. and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares and 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares. About 2.2% of Encore Capital Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has 0.19% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59%

For the past year Encore Capital Group Inc. was more bullish than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.

Summary

Encore Capital Group Inc. beats Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.