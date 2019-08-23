Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) Comparison side by side

Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group Inc. 33 0.84 N/A 4.76 7.56 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.49 N/A 0.14 43.48

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Encore Capital Group Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Encore Capital Group Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Encore Capital Group Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Encore Capital Group Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Encore Capital Group Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Encore Capital Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Encore Capital Group Inc.’s average target price is $40.5, while its potential upside is 10.32%. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 average target price and a 4.56% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Encore Capital Group Inc. seems more appealing than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Encore Capital Group Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 37.23% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of Encore Capital Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has 0.69% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42%

For the past year Encore Capital Group Inc. has stronger performance than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Encore Capital Group Inc. beats BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.