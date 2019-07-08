Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Comparison side by side

Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group Inc. 30 0.78 N/A 4.76 7.37 ATIF Holdings Limited 4 21.53 N/A 0.04 109.49

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Encore Capital Group Inc. and ATIF Holdings Limited. ATIF Holdings Limited seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Encore Capital Group Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Encore Capital Group Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Encore Capital Group Inc. and ATIF Holdings Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1% ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Encore Capital Group Inc. and ATIF Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Encore Capital Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ATIF Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$40.5 is Encore Capital Group Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 17.29%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders held roughly 2.3% of Encore Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Capital Group Inc. 25.16% 21.39% 10.08% 38.78% -21.37% 49.23% ATIF Holdings Limited -5.74% 0% 0% 0% 0% -13.74%

For the past year Encore Capital Group Inc. had bullish trend while ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Encore Capital Group Inc. beats ATIF Holdings Limited on 8 of the 10 factors.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.