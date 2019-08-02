Encore Cap Group (Put) (ECPG) Stake Held by Graham Capital Management Lp; Ironwood Investment Counsel Holding in Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Has Increased as Stock Value Declined

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) (ECPG) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The hedge fund held 157,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35. About 37,344 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Investors US Buys 80% Position in Encore Capital; 16/05/2018 – Encore Capital at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 21/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals: Elucidating The Results Of The Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial; 05/03/2018 SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS – PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA COHORT DATA AND MELANOMA REGISTRATION STRATEGY DISCLOSURE FORTHCOMING IN 2Q18; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: ENCORE III Full and Open Large Business Suite now available; 19/04/2018 – DJ Encore Capital Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECPG); 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-NF FOR NASH FIBROSIS TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Holding in Encore Capital Published in Error; 01/05/2018 – Encore Dermatology Inc. Announces the Launch of IMPOYZTM (clobetasol propionate) Cream, 0.025%, a Newly Formulated High-Potency

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) by 274.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 10,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 14,080 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $80.69. About 73,169 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 05/04/2018 – AMG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $3.92, EST. $3.89; 18/04/2018 – AMG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – AMG Managers Pictet International Adds Shinsei Bank; 29/05/2018 – AMG DOESN’T EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL TEMPORARILY SHUT SOME TANTALUM MINES; 18/04/2018 – AMG Managers Pictet International Adds OCI, Exits REA Group; 02/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Affiliated Managers Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – AMG TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN SOME TANTALUM MINING OPS IN BRAZIL

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $254.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,473 shares to 131,771 shares, valued at $15.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Fundamental Us (FNDF) by 122,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,395 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AMG Completes Investment in Garda Capital Partners – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AMG Announces Pricing of Junior Subordinated Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Assets Keep Fleeing Affiliated Managers Group – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma accumulated 17,247 shares. Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Insur Communications has invested 0.13% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Raymond James Financial Advisors holds 0% or 3,769 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 28 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.18% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) or 198,471 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.02% or 6,718 shares in its portfolio. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp holds 4,877 shares. Calamos Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.06% or 85,375 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott holds 0% or 2,455 shares in its portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested in 16,667 shares. Commercial Bank holds 3,369 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% or 5,146 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 0% or 116 shares. Amica Retiree Trust owns 1,384 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ECPG shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 50,120 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 10,387 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 0% or 11,044 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0.01% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 25,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 1.40M shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Legal General Group Inc Pcl reported 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 7 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 32 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Bankshares owns 25,349 shares. Mason Street Ltd Co holds 0% or 8,232 shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 22,408 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce has 75,404 shares.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silver Std Res Inc (Prn) by 16.10 million shares to 19.87M shares, valued at $19.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD).

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $45.26 million activity.