Encore Cap Group (Put) (ECPG) Shareholder Graham Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Stake by $459,000; As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shares Rose, Sachem Head Capital Management LP Increased Stake by $78.40 Million

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84 million, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.61. About 603,085 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) (ECPG) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The hedge fund held 157,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $34.59. About 3,236 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Encore Capital Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECPG); 08/05/2018 – KAV Encore® Nutritional Shakes power four-time world champ Leo Santa Cruz heading into rematch vs. Abner Mares; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE lll Award; 08/03/2018 – Merkel Encore, U.S. Treasury Bond Watch: Week Ahead March 10-17; 26/04/2018 – Encore Capital Group Teams Up with Habitat for Humanity for Largest-Ever Global Volunteer Day; 09/05/2018 – Encore Capital Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17; 09/04/2018 – ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week; 27/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MATT MADDOX PROPOSES CALLING CASINO ‘ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR’; 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE III IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ZAYO GROUP (ZAYO) SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Andrews & Springer LLC Is Seeking More Cash for Shareholders of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Zayo Announces New Long Haul Fiber Route – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zayo: Management Is Considering Its Options – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zayo Shareholders Approve Merger – Business Wire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LAWSUIT ALERT – Andrews & Springer LLC Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. – ZAYO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 208,600 were reported by Skylands Llc. Jasper Ridge Prtn LP stated it has 21,924 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Macquarie Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 173,460 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 18,710 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 77,712 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Avenir Corporation stated it has 1.21 million shares or 3.64% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa owns 1,070 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd has 0.09% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 35,560 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc reported 843 shares stake. Alyeska Investment Grp Ltd Partnership stated it has 358,175 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 17,803 shares. Utah Retirement System stated it has 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Alpine Global Management stated it has 35,000 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Company stated it has 309,863 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 560,959 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $176.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Encore Capital Group Employees to Present at National Association of Retail Collection Attorneys (NARCA) Spring Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on May 05, 2016, Globenewswire.com published: “Encore Capital Group to Take Controlling Stake in Baycorp – GlobeNewswire” on September 28, 2015. More interesting news about Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Doris Hektor Appointed Chief Risk Officer of Encore Capital Group – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $45.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ECPG shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corp reported 668,428 shares. Georgia-based Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Tudor Invest Et Al stated it has 7,954 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Granahan Investment Management Ma stated it has 79,100 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 12,500 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 8,637 shares. Bloombergsen has invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 59,808 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 9,917 shares. Principal Financial Grp accumulated 205,988 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pinebridge Invs Lp reported 0.01% stake. Stephens Investment Group Inc Lc accumulated 549,270 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 700 shares. 226,478 were reported by Financial Bank Of America De. Smith Graham Advsr Lp has invested 1.02% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).