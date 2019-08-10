Encore Cap Group (Put) (ECPG) Share Price Rose While Graham Capital Management LP Has Boosted Stake; Hikari Tsushin Position in Altria Group (MO) Has Increased by $2.72 Million

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) (ECPG) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The hedge fund held 157,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.12% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $39.16. About 471,126 shares traded or 64.92% up from the average. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 27/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MATT MADDOX PROPOSES CALLING CASINO ‘ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR’; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-LF FOR LIVER FUNCTION WITH TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 83C, EST. $1.03; 27/04/2018 – Medford Trnscrpt: Wynn’s Boston gaming resort renamed `Encore Boston Harbor’; 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE lll IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 14/05/2018 – Encore Capital at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 50mm, REF 804-07-500 Product Us

Hikari Tsushin Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 336.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc bought 47,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 62,010 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 14,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.16. About 7.66 million shares traded or 0.39% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 150,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ak Stl Corp (Prn).

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $45.26 million activity.

More notable recent Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Commit To Buy Encore Capital Group At $25, Earn 7.1% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Representatives From Encore Capital Group to Speak at Prestigious Conference on Cyber Security – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Encore Enters Settlement Agreement with 42 States and the District of Columbia – GlobeNewswire” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FinTech Stocks Burn Rubber in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Encore Capital Group to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 7 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ECPG shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 48,898 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Prudential holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 233,795 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,576 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 105,505 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 209 are owned by Glenmede Tru Communication Na. 8,204 are held by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% or 32 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Com accumulated 64,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3.11M shares. Stephens Invest Grp Ltd Com holds 549,270 shares. Sg Americas Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). 733 are owned by Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,417 are held by Balyasny Asset Llc. Moreover, Franklin Resource has 0.23% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 7.54M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co accumulated 0% or 946 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Company holds 59,793 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 9,779 shares. Gm Advisory Group holds 22,021 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Vident Advisory Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 5,777 are held by Newman Dignan Sheerar. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.4% or 309,366 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Godsey Gibb Assocs invested in 4,170 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wesbanco Bancshares holds 44,281 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Davenport And Lc has 0.69% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hexavest Inc invested in 1.56M shares or 1.13% of the stock. The California-based Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).