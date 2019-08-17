Encore Cap Group (Put) (ECPG) Position Held by Graham Capital Management Lp; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holder Wendell David Associates Has Lowered Its Position by $535,194

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) (ECPG) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The hedge fund held 157,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.95. About 193,996 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 05/03/2018 SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS – PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA COHORT DATA AND MELANOMA REGISTRATION STRATEGY DISCLOSURE FORTHCOMING IN 2Q18; 15/05/2018 – Red Mountain Cuts Encore Capital: 13F; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 27/04/2018 – WYNN TO RENAME MASSACHUSETTS CASINO ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor; 19/04/2018 – DJ Encore Capital Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECPG); 08/03/2018 – Merkel Encore, U.S. Treasury Bond Watch: Week Ahead March 10-17; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Investors US Buys 80% Position in Encore Capital; 09/04/2018 – ECS – ENCORE lll HAS BOTH A FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM AND FIVE-YEAR OPTION PERIOD

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 3,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 206,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.00 million, down from 209,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $167.02. About 1.09 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table)

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31M and $642.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway ‘B’ (BRKB) by 2,633 shares to 18,242 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 7,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 429,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher (NYSE:DHR).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADP Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adaptimmune Starts SPEARHEAD-1 Trial with ADP-A2M4 SPEAR T-cells for patients with Synovial Sarcoma or MRCLS – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Automatic Data Reaps the Benefits of Transformation Initiatives – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Adaptimmune Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Update – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “France’s ADP, two other bidders appeal Sofia airport tender award – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ak Stl Corp (Prn) by 573,000 shares to 67.32M shares, valued at $67.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ).

