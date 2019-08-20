Encore Cap Group (Put) (ECPG) Holding Has Lifted by Graham Capital Management Lp; Hanson Mcclain Increased Its Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $304,853 as Share Price Declined

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) (ECPG) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The hedge fund held 157,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 86,123 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 21/03/2018 – TSB DEPLOYS INVESTIGATORS FOR INCIDENT ON WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Holding in Encore Capital Published in Error; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – ENCORE lll HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF $17.5 BLN OVER 10-YEAR SPAN OF PROGRAM; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Investors US Buys 80% Position in Encore Capital; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE TO BUY REMAINING CABOT STAKE FOR 5M SHRS, GBP 175.5M; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group 1Q EPS 83c; 05/03/2018 SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS – PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA COHORT DATA AND MELANOMA REGISTRATION STRATEGY DISCLOSURE FORTHCOMING IN 2Q18; 30/04/2018 – Style Encore Named Top 10 New and Promising Franchises; 27/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MATT MADDOX PROPOSES CALLING CASINO ‘ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR’; 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 17.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 5,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 34,884 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 29,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.44. About 4.20M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirador Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 1.67% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Td Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 723 shares. Kcm Invest Advsr Lc has 2.01% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hudson Bay Management Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 15,100 shares. Northstar Group holds 23,914 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 273,088 shares. Colonial has 1.66% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 147,638 shares. Raymond James & Assocs has 9.31 million shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. 140,000 were reported by Amer Assets Invest Mgmt Limited Co. Huber Mngmt Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 6,800 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 1.17% or 108,000 shares in its portfolio. Chase Investment Counsel Corporation accumulated 0.24% or 8,017 shares. Moreover, Verus Ptnrs has 0.14% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). F&V Management Limited Com reported 5.29% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Aviva Public Lc invested in 0.77% or 1.95M shares.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61B and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,503 shares to 20,845 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 6,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,094 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ECPG shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,387 are held by Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation. 59,808 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn. Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 4,430 shares. Blair William & Il accumulated 0.01% or 41,482 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 17,405 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Advisors Asset Management stated it has 25 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Granahan Inv Ma has invested 0.12% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Leuthold Grp Incorporated Ltd accumulated 10,118 shares. Ontario – Canada-based National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Corsair Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). New York State Teachers Retirement holds 43,631 shares. 26,848 were reported by Pinebridge Investments Lp. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

More notable recent Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Doris Hektor Appointed Chief Risk Officer of Encore Capital Group – GlobeNewswire” published on April 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Encore Capital Group Inc 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Encore Capital Group (ECPG) A Great Pick for Value Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 5.00M shares to 5.00M shares, valued at $610.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ak Stl Corp (Prn) by 573,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67.32M shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $45.26 million activity.