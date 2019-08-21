Encore Cap Group (ECPG) Shareholder Jpmorgan Chase & Company Upped Holding; State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Cut Its Position in Bank Amer (BAC) as Market Value Rose

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 141.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 44,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The institutional investor held 75,404 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, up from 31,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.28. About 110,953 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group 1Q Rev $317M; 05/03/2018 SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS – PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA COHORT DATA AND MELANOMA REGISTRATION STRATEGY DISCLOSURE FORTHCOMING IN 2Q18; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX CITES UPDATED RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 TRIAL; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE CAPITAL 1Q GROSS COLLECTIONS $489M; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor; 19/04/2018 – DJ Encore Capital Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECPG); 05/04/2018 – Ascent Capital Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 2.59 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.42M, down from 2.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.92. About 42.78 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 13/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Streamlines Groups Serving Ultra-Wealthy — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – BLUELINX HAS COMMITMENTS FROM WELLS FARGO & BANK OF AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – 60NQ: Merrill Lynch SA: Annual Financial Report; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America to Pay $42 Million to Settle New York AG Probe in Electronic Trading; 20/04/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 20 (Table); 09/04/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of April 6 (Table); 07/05/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 14% in 2018, BofA Leads; 09/03/2018 – CANUELAS AMENDS IPO FILING TO ADD MERRILL LYNCH AS UNDERWRITER; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: NO SPECIFIC CORPORATE-BOND TRADING LOSSES IN 1Q18; 10/05/2018 – Alkermes’ Corporate Presentation to be Webcast at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sirios Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 1.27M shares. 50,700 are held by Fukoku Mutual Life Ins. Kings Point Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Summit Fin Wealth Advsrs Limited Company holds 24,089 shares. Nwq Limited Liability holds 0.94% or 1.56 million shares in its portfolio. Roanoke Asset Management Corp Ny holds 202,528 shares. Kidder Stephen W holds 30,065 shares. Cv Starr Inc Trust reported 96,726 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 3.16 million shares. Birinyi, a Connecticut-based fund reported 14,500 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Grp Inc invested in 0% or 125 shares. Numerixs Techs Inc invested in 479,800 shares or 1.75% of the stock. Baxter Bros owns 65,313 shares. North Carolina-based Piedmont Investment has invested 0.7% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pinnacle Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.75 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 17,700 shares to 561,056 shares, valued at $11.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,668 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Finl Network Inc by 16,146 shares to 14,720 shares, valued at $428,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (Call) by 26,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (Put).