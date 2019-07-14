Encore Cap Group (ECPG) Shareholder Corsair Capital Management LP Raised Stake; Anthem (ANTM) Stock Declined While Delta Capital Management Decreased by $1.64 Million Its Holding

Delta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 29.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc sold 5,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,635 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, down from 19,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $6.6 during the last trading session, reaching $310.48. About 1.98 million shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 48.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 18,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,374 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.75. About 73,416 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 21.37% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 13/03/2018 – FTC: Encore Plus Solutions, Inc. and Nordic Clinical, Inc. – March 12, 2018; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 05/04/2018 – Ascent Capital Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Sees Deal Adding to Earnings in 2018 and Beyond; 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE III IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA; 05/03/2018 SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS – PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA COHORT DATA AND MELANOMA REGISTRATION STRATEGY DISCLOSURE FORTHCOMING IN 2Q18; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE CAPITAL 1Q REV. $272M, EST. $324.9M; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 27/04/2018 – WYNN TO RENAME MASSACHUSETTS CASINO ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 18,503 shares to 117,278 shares, valued at $24.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 58,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,650 shares, and cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ECPG shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,500 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 34,182 shares or 0% of the stock. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Utd Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 101,087 shares. Parkside State Bank & invested in 61 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 19,581 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 43,631 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The holds 0% or 17,101 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 39,827 shares. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Goldman Sachs reported 113,916 shares. Pembroke Mgmt holds 496,343 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. 3.12 million are held by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Alyeska Investment Grp Inc LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Barclays Pcl has 105,505 shares.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $45.26 million activity.