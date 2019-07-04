Encore Cap Group (ECPG) Shareholder Corsair Capital Management LP Increased Position; As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Valuation Rose, Holder Kensico Capital Management Has Decreased Position

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 48.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 18,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,374 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $34.68. About 83,550 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 21.37% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 27/04/2018 – Wynn Proposes Change To Name Of $2.5 Billion Boston Casino To Encore Boston Harbor — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Sees Deal Adding to Earnings in 2018 and Beyond; 14/05/2018 – Encore Capital at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/03/2018 – TSB DEPLOYS INVESTIGATORS FOR INCIDENT ON WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract; 05/04/2018 – Ascent Capital Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE III IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 54mm, REF 804-07-540 Produc; 16/05/2018 – Encore Capital at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 25.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.95M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.33M, down from 5.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.16. About 1.67 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34M for 55.27 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.51M shares to 3.07 million shares, valued at $270.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 1,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 256,085 shares. 27,159 were reported by Suntrust Banks Inc. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 610,601 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 940 shares. Envestnet Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Shell Asset Mgmt Communications has invested 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0% or 33,497 shares. Piedmont Investment stated it has 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Kings Point Mgmt holds 0% or 380 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 27,332 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 47 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.2% or 119,398 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp reported 17.81 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.41% or 7.51M shares in its portfolio.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $45.26 million activity.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 31,519 shares to 93,835 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 58,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,650 shares, and cut its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ECPG shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% stake. State Street has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Moreover, Smith Graham And Investment Advsrs LP has 1.02% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 340,348 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Corporation owns 81,736 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 733 shares. Fmr Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 551,348 shares. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp has 382,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Com reported 0% stake. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 32 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 77,762 shares. Mason Street Advsr Llc reported 8,232 shares. Bancshares Of America De invested in 0% or 226,478 shares.