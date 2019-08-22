Encore Cap Group (ECPG) Shareholder Bloombergsen Has Raised Position; As Enbridge (ENB) Share Price Declined, Westwood Holdings Group Lowered by $490,680 Its Holding

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 22,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The institutional investor held 734,610 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.00 million, up from 712,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 28,494 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 38mm, REF 804-07-380 Product Us; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX CITES UPDATED RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 TRIAL; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE CAPITAL 1Q REV. $272M, EST. $324.9M; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Sees Deal Adding to Earnings in 2018 and Beyond; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Investors US Buys 80% Position in Encore Capital; 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract; 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE lll IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA; 21/03/2018 – TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD – DEPLOYING INVESTIGATORS AT NANAIMO AIRPORT IN BRITISH COLUMBIA AFTER INCIDENT ABOARD A WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 01/05/2018 – Encore Dermatology Inc. Announces the Launch of IMPOYZTM (clobetasol propionate) Cream, 0.025%, a Newly Formulated High-Potency; 09/03/2018 – Supergoop Gets Minority Investment From Encore Consumer

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 13,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 206,994 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51M, down from 220,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $33.56. About 486,693 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 05/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge is seeking to cut its stake in a German offshore wind project, sources say via @markets by @ahirtens; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LINE 10 SEGMENT REPLACEMENT COMPLETED, IN SERVICE; 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge To Sell Midcoast Operating, L.P. and Its Subsidiaries to AL Midcoast Holdings; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO ENB.N SEES STRONG INTEREST IN SALE OF CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT COULD FETCH AS MUCH AS C$4.5 BLN ($3.5 BLN); 10/05/2018 – Enbridge expects to complete two big U.S. natgas pipelines in 2018; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE ANTICIPATES A MINIMAL AMOUNT OF CASH TAXES ARISING FROM SALE OF RENEWABLE ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE INC. OFFER AND ESTABLISHES A SPECIAL COMMITTEE; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Asset

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 356 shares to 17,625 shares, valued at $31.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 9,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Penn Virginia Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ECPG shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Com reported 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Ameritas Invest Prtn has 2,107 shares. Lpl Lc has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 22,072 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Numerixs Invest Technologies Incorporated stated it has 800 shares. Ejf Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 270,000 shares. Icon Advisers holds 0.04% or 13,800 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments holds 1,045 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parkside Bank & Trust Trust invested in 61 shares. Vanguard Grp accumulated 0% or 3.11 million shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 48,898 shares. Td Asset Inc accumulated 50,120 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 169,579 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 22,408 shares.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $45.26 million activity.

