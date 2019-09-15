Encore Cap Group (ECPG) Market Value Rose While Bloombergsen Has Lifted by $549,054 Its Stake; Thornburg Investment Management Has Increased Its Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) as Valuation Declined

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 22,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 67,159 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63M, up from 44,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 6.14 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN)

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 16,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The institutional investor held 751,248 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.45 million, up from 734,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $34.42. About 286,519 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 13/03/2018 – FTC: Encore Plus Solutions, Inc. and Nordic Clinical, Inc. – March 12, 2018; 05/03/2018 – SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY NSCLC COHORT DATA EXPECTED 2Q18; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group 1Q EPS 83c; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 26/04/2018 – Encore Capital Group Teams Up with Habitat for Humanity for Largest-Ever Global Volunteer Day; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week; 14/05/2018 – Encore Capital at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 01/05/2018 – Encore Dermatology Inc. Announces the Launch of IMPOYZTM (clobetasol propionate) Cream, 0.025%, a Newly Formulated High-Potency

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Holding Corp by 259,717 shares to 2.16M shares, valued at $77.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Class A by 199,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321,556 shares, and cut its stake in Sp Adr.

