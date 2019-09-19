Encore Cap Group (ECPG) Holding Upped by Bloombergsen Inc; Intl Business Machines (IBM) Shareholder Franklin Street Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $471,965 as Valuation Rose

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 16,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The institutional investor held 751,248 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.45M, up from 734,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $34.69. About 244,486 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 01/05/2018 – Encore Dermatology Inc. Announces the Launch of IMPOYZTM (clobetasol propionate) Cream, 0.025%, a Newly Formulated High-Potency; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE lll Award; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group 1Q EPS 83c; 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE lll IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 38mm, REF 804-07-380 Product Us; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 30/04/2018 – Style Encore Named Top 10 New and Promising Franchises; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week; 08/03/2018 – Merkel Encore, U.S. Treasury Bond Watch: Week Ahead March 10-17; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 25.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 3,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 10,330 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, down from 13,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $142.22. About 1.93M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – lntersections Inc. Launches Al-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 20/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP IBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.83 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – IBM Generated Net Cash From Operating Activities of $4.6 Billion in 1Q; 20/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Form 8-K; 27/03/2018 – ShiftPixy Leverages IBM’s Watson to Better Connect and Scale; 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS; 16/05/2018 – TTA Receives Outstanding Work Review from Long-Time Partner IBM; 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED QTRLY GAAP TAX RATE ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $0.1 BILLION; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 13.17 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 101,458 are held by Hyman Charles D. Maple Cap Mgmt holds 5,047 shares. Marathon Trading Investment Mngmt Llc reported 3,500 shares. Dumont & Blake Invest Lc owns 19,573 shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Roosevelt Group Inc Inc reported 3,603 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Fosun Intl owns 5,915 shares. 2,103 are owned by Pinnacle Advisory. Renaissance Technologies Lc invested in 1.24 million shares. Shelter Mutual Com owns 54,330 shares. Gladius Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Dt Prtnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 32,035 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt accumulated 1.19% or 37,263 shares. Connecticut-based Pettee Investors has invested 1.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Meyer Handelman invested 2.44% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lincoln Natl Corp holds 0.07% or 12,386 shares in its portfolio.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $776.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 156,894 shares to 442,026 shares, valued at $14.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 33,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Red Hat Purchase Makes IBM Stock Speculative Dividend Play – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cloudera: The Recovery We’ve Been Waiting For – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM extends quantum computing to Germany – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Stock Looks Cheap Here – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.