Encore Cap Group (ECPG) Holder Corsair Capital Management LP Has Upped Holding by $496,098; Axa Has Increased Newmont Mng (NEM) Holding by $421,400 as Stock Price Rose

Axa increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 12,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 125,362 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 113,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $39.03. About 6.01M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 48.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 18,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The hedge fund held 56,374 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.12% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $39.16. About 471,126 shares traded or 64.92% up from the average. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Holding in Encore Capital Published in Error; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 07/05/2018 – Encore Capital Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 14-15; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 08/05/2018 – KAV Encore® Nutritional Shakes power four-time world champ Leo Santa Cruz heading into rematch vs. Abner Mares; 09/03/2018 – Supergoop Gets Minority Investment From Encore Consumer; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Sees Deal Adding to Earnings in 2018 and Beyond; 30/04/2018 – Conatus Announces Completion of Enrollment in ENCORE-PH Phase 2b Clinical Trial of Emricasan in Patients with NASH Cirrhosis an; 21/03/2018 – TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD – DEPLOYING INVESTIGATORS AT NANAIMO AIRPORT IN BRITISH COLUMBIA AFTER INCIDENT ABOARD A WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE CAPITAL 1Q GROSS COLLECTIONS $489M

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 15,824 shares to 34,820 shares, valued at $9.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 10,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,167 shares, and cut its stake in Spx Corp (SPW).

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $45.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ECPG shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granahan Inv Ma stated it has 79,100 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) or 12,485 shares. Texas-based Utd Service Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Sheets Smith Wealth holds 13,291 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Ejf Llc holds 270,000 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv accumulated 7 shares. Red Mountain Cap Prns invested in 0.87% or 43,983 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). 22,408 were accumulated by Pub Sector Pension Investment Board. 34,182 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Communications Can. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Bridgeway Cap Management holds 137,700 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested 0.02% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Moreover, Advisors Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

More notable recent Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Encore Enters Settlement Agreement with 42 States and the District of Columbia – GlobeNewswire” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Encore Capital Group Inc 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Encore Capital Group Named One of the 100 Best Companies for Women in India – GlobeNewswire” on September 25, 2018. More interesting news about Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Encore Capital Group to Present and Meet with Investors at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Encore Capital Group, Inc. Prices Private Placement of Convertible Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 28, 2017.

Axa, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 41,932 shares to 89,828 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,819 shares, and cut its stake in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI).