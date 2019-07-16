Encore Cap Group (ECPG) Holder Corsair Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Holding by $496,098; Optimum Investment Advisors Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Has Upped by $577,616

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1110.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 5,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,054 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $630,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $115.79. About 4.34 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 48.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 18,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,374 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 56,608 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 21.37% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 27/04/2018 – Medford Trnscrpt: Wynn’s Boston gaming resort renamed `Encore Boston Harbor’; 09/04/2018 – ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 27/03/2018 – REVA Announces First Implant of the Fantom Encore Bioresorbable Scaffold in Switzerland; 08/05/2018 – KAV Encore® Nutritional Shakes power four-time world champ Leo Santa Cruz heading into rematch vs. Abner Mares; 09/04/2018 – ECS – ENCORE lll HAS BOTH A FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM AND FIVE-YEAR OPTION PERIOD; 07/05/2018 – Encore Capital Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 14-15; 16/05/2018 – Encore Capital at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-NF FOR NASH FIBROSIS TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group 1Q Rev $317M; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 109,177 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id reported 27,128 shares stake. America First Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 6,572 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Conestoga Advisors Lc invested in 3,940 shares. Argent Capital Mngmt Limited Co has 124,452 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt Inc has 2.18% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Syntal Prns Limited Co has invested 0.73% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Shelter Retirement Plan has 3.73% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Essex Invest Mngmt Co Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.35% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 22,603 shares. Ashford Inc reported 0.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 895,803 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 1.87% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 47,325 were accumulated by Altavista Wealth Mgmt Inc. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11,484 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Gfs Advisors Lc holds 0.4% or 12,966 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Schomburger Jeffrey K had sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789 on Monday, February 4. $2.86M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1. $1.81M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa. 30,000 shares valued at $2.93 million were sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Taylor David S. $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G steps up advertising game on equal pay for women – Cincinnati Business Courier” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of PG&E Jolted Higher on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What to Do Now in Case the Fed Waits Until September – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,131 shares to 6,222 shares, valued at $336,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,358 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $45.26 million activity.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 38,150 shares to 153,495 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 29,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,591 shares, and cut its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP).

More notable recent Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Encore Capital Group to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results on February 27 – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: Encore Capital – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About QAD Inc. (QADA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ECPG shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.01% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0.01% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Goldman Sachs Group reported 113,916 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 12,500 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs holds 800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested in 7 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al reported 7,954 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Riverhead Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 4,903 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has invested 0.01% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) or 6,078 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co stated it has 19,233 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinebridge LP accumulated 26,848 shares. Corsair Cap Mngmt L P, a New York-based fund reported 56,374 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 43,631 shares.