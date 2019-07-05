Encore Cap Group (ECPG) Holder Bloombergsen Has Boosted Stake by $606,042; Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Stock Value Rose While Heartland Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $14.81 Million

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 22,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 734,610 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.00M, up from 712,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.67. About 85,592 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 21.37% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 15/03/2018 – MANTECH SELECTED FOR DISA ENCORE III AWARD; 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 50mm, REF 804-07-500 Product Us; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-NF FOR NASH FIBROSIS TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week; 05/03/2018 SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS – PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA COHORT DATA AND MELANOMA REGISTRATION STRATEGY DISCLOSURE FORTHCOMING IN 2Q18; 27/04/2018 – Medford Trnscrpt: Wynn’s Boston gaming resort renamed `Encore Boston Harbor’; 08/03/2018 – Merkel Encore, U.S. Treasury Bond Watch: Week Ahead March 10-17; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE CAPITAL 1Q REV. $272M, EST. $324.9M; 27/04/2018 – WYNN TO RENAME MASSACHUSETTS CASINO ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 61.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 643,700 shares as the company's stock rose 14.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.38 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24.25. About 218,674 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 66.87% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.44% the S&P500.



Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $45.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ECPG shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 192,584 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 11,200 are owned by Arrowstreet Partnership. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 72,451 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 13,291 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 19,233 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Smith Graham & Com Inv Advsrs Lp has 340,348 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 12,485 shares. Broad Run Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 4.67% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) or 3.88 million shares. 1,576 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 59,808 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 9,621 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 32,537 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Analysts await CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CTRE’s profit will be $33.18 million for 17.32 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by CareTrust REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.37% EPS growth.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 10,085 shares to 64,570 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 36,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

