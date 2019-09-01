Encompass Health (EHC) to pay $0.28 on Oct 15, 2019; Gillette Co (G) Has 1.44 Sentiment

Gillette Co (G) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 118 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 82 sold and reduced their stock positions in Gillette Co. The investment managers in our database now own: 164.79 million shares, down from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Gillette Co in top ten positions increased from 5 to 7 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 69 Increased: 74 New Position: 44.

Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) is expected to pay $0.28 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:EHC) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.28 dividend. Encompass Health Corp’s current price of $60.79 translates into 0.46% yield. Encompass Health Corp’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $60.79. About 467,775 shares traded. Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) has declined 13.08% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.08% the S&P500. Some Historical EHC News: 26/04/2018 – Encompass Health 1Q Rev $1.05B; 26/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP EHC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Encompass Health announces sponsorship of national Together To End Stroke® campaign beginning 2019; 26/04/2018 – EHC SEES FY ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $3.30-$3.45, SAW $3.25-$3.40; 26/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP EHC.N – QTRLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.93; 26/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH 1Q ADJ EBITDA $223.3M, EST. $206.0M; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Encompass Health; 26/04/2018 – Encompass Health Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.25-Adj EPS $3.40; 26/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP EHC.N – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE 0.93; 23/03/2018 – Encompass Health announces annual stockholder meeting date

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility and home post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.85 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. It has a 19.55 P/E ratio. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Among 3 analysts covering Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Encompass Health Corporation has $7500 highest and $7000 lowest target. $72.33’s average target is 18.98% above currents $60.79 stock price. Encompass Health Corporation had 7 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, July 31. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, May 30 report.

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.96. About 625,693 shares traded. Genpact Limited (G) has risen 31.43% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management; 30/05/2018 – Warburg to Invest $1 Billion to Help Ex-Genpact Execs With Deals; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing

