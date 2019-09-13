Encompass Health (EHC) to pay $0.28 on Oct 15, 2019; G4S plc (LON:GFS) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering G4S PLC (LON:GFS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. G4S PLC has GBX 230 highest and GBX 195 lowest target. GBX 212.50’s average target is 8.47% above currents GBX 195.9 stock price. G4S PLC had 11 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 200 target in Friday, May 17 report. The rating was maintained by HSBC with “Hold” on Thursday, April 25. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal Weight”. See G4S plc (LON:GFS) latest ratings:

Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) is expected to pay $0.28 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:EHC) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.28 dividend. Encompass Health Corp’s current price of $64.48 translates into 0.43% yield. Encompass Health Corp’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $64.48. About 582,282 shares traded. Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) has declined 13.08% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.08% the S&P500. Some Historical EHC News: 08/03/2018 – Encompass Health Home Health & Hospice named to 2018 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For; 15/03/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH SAYS UNIT TO ACQUIRE CAMELLIA IN EXCHANGE FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $135 MLN – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP SEES 2018 NET OPER REVS OF $4,080 MLN TO $4,190 MLN – PRESENTATION SLIDES; 23/03/2018 – Encompass Health announces annual stockholder meeting date; 26/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE RANGES FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP EHC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP EHC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $61; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.85; 15/03/2018 – Encompass Health Announces Definitive Agreement To Acquire Camellia Healthcare

Among 3 analysts covering Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Encompass Health Corporation has $7500 highest and $7000 lowest target. $72.33’s average target is 12.17% above currents $64.48 stock price. Encompass Health Corporation had 7 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 30 by Barclays Capital. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility and home post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.36 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. It has a 20.73 P/E ratio. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

The stock increased 1.61% or GBX 3.1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 195.9. About 402,955 shares traded. G4S plc (LON:GFS) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company has market cap of 3.04 billion GBP. The firm offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as design, built, and integration systems. It has a 75.35 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm offers cash solutions, such as outsourcing cash management services; consultancy services to central banks and commercial banks on overall cash management strategy and cash cycle efficiency; managing ATMs; cash management services; and secure transportation of cash.