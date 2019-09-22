Encompass Health (EHC) to pay $0.28 on Oct 15, 2019; Ellomay Capital Ltd Ordinary Shares (israel (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) SI Decreased By 95.24%

Ellomay Capital Ltd Ordinary Shares (israel (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) had a decrease of 95.24% in short interest. ELLO’s SI was 100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 95.24% from 2,100 shares previously. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.03. About 100 shares traded. Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) has risen 60.49% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLO News: 29/03/2018 Ellomay Capital Announces the Filing of the Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 30/05/2018 – Ellomay Capital Reports Publication of Financial Results of Dorad Energy Ltd. for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Ellomay Capital Ltd. Announces Entry into a Euro 35.9 Million Project Finance Agreement by Italian Subsidiaries; 17/05/2018 – Ellomay Capital Ltd. Announces 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – ELLOMAY SAYS 5 ITALIAN UNITS ENTER EU35.9M PROJECT FINANCE PACT

Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) is expected to pay $0.28 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:EHC) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.28 dividend. Encompass Health Corp’s current price of $64.25 translates into 0.44% yield. Encompass Health Corp’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $64.25. About 535,355 shares traded. EncompaS Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) has declined 13.08% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.08% the S&P500. Some Historical EHC News: 12/03/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH – CONSTRUCTION IS EXPECTED TO START IN FALL 2018 WITH PATIENT CARE BEGINNING IN FALL 2019; 15/03/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH: PACT TO BUY CAMELLIA HEALTHCARE; 26/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP EHC.N – SEES FY 2018 NET OPERATING REVENUES $4,110 MLN TO $4,210 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Encompass Health; 26/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE RANGES FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – Encompass Health Home Health & Hospice named to 2018 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For; 26/04/2018 – EHC SEES FY OPER REV. $4.11B TO $4.21B, EST. $4.15B; 26/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.85; 23/03/2018 – Encompass Health announces annual stockholder meeting date; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Health Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.30-Adj EPS $3.4

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility and home post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.34 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. It has a 20.66 P/E ratio. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Among 4 analysts covering Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Encompass Health Corporation has $7500 highest and $7000 lowest target. $71.75’s average target is 11.67% above currents $64.25 stock price. Encompass Health Corporation had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, July 31. On Thursday, May 30 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”.

