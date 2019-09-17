Encompass Health (EHC) to pay $0.28 on Oct 15, 2019; DELCATH SYS (DCTH) Shorts Increased By 3600%

DELCATH SYS INC (OTCMKTS:DCTH) had an increase of 3600% in short interest. DCTH’s SI was 3,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3600% from 100 shares previously. The stock increased 3.29% or $0.0035 during the last trading session, reaching $0.11. About 84,075 shares traded. Delcath Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCTH) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) is expected to pay $0.28 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:EHC) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.28 dividend. Encompass Health Corp’s current price of $64.68 translates into 0.43% yield. Encompass Health Corp’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $64.68. About 318,250 shares traded. Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) has declined 13.08% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.08% the S&P500. Some Historical EHC News: 26/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP EHC.N – SEES FY 2018 NET OPERATING REVENUES $4,110 MLN TO $4,210 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Encompass Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHC); 26/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE RANGES FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – Encompass Health at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 16/03/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP EHC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $61; 13/03/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP EHC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP EHC.N – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE 0.93; 12/03/2018 – Encompass Health announces plans to expand rehabilitative services to Katy, Texas

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility and home post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.38 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. It has a 20.8 P/E ratio. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Among 3 analysts covering Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Encompass Health Corporation has $7500 highest and $7000 lowest target. $72.33’s average target is 11.83% above currents $64.68 stock price. Encompass Health Corporation had 7 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of EHC in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform” rating. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 30 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “GenTech Submits Lease Offers for Next Three â€œHealthy Leaf CBD-Infusion CafÃ©â€ Locations – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GenTech Issues LOI to Acquire Profitable Online CBD Retailer Amid 700% Growth in CBD Market – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “GenTech Steps Up Time Table for Initial CBD-Infusion CafÃ© Launch, Readies Leases for Multiple New Locations – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Golden Developing Solutions, Inc. Announces Form 10 Registration Statement Now Effective – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DVLP Files Fully Audited Financials with SEC, Readies Uplist to OCTQB Following Record Sales Growth – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

More notable recent Delcath Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCTH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Delcath closes $9.5M private placement – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Delcath secures $9.5M capital raise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Delcath up 57% as end of subscription rights period approaches – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2018. More interesting news about Delcath Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCTH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Delcath raises $8.1M from rights offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Delcath Systems up 21% following $2.5M capital raise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2018.