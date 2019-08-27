Encompass Health (EHC) to pay $0.28 on Oct 15, 2019; 3 Analysts Covering Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)

Among 3 analysts covering Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Monolithic Power has $165 highest and $145 lowest target. $153.33’s average target is 3.20% above currents $148.57 stock price. Monolithic Power had 8 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $145 target in Monday, March 4 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer maintained Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) rating on Monday, March 18. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $150 target. See Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) latest ratings:

Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) is expected to pay $0.28 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:EHC) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.28 dividend. Encompass Health Corp’s current price of $60.67 translates into 0.46% yield. Encompass Health Corp’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $60.67. About 278,899 shares traded. Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) has declined 13.08% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.08% the S&P500. Some Historical EHC News: 16/03/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP EHC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $61; 15/03/2018 – Encompass Health Announces Definitive Agreement To Acquire Camellia Healthcare; 26/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH 1Q ADJ EBITDA $223.3M, EST. $206.0M; 26/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP EHC.N – COMPANY IS INCREASING ITS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE RANGES FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Encompass Health 1Q EPS 84c; 26/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP EHC.N – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE 0.93; 26/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE RANGES FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES $ 1,046.0 MLN VS $ 957.1 MLN; 07/03/2018 Encompass Health at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – Encompass Health Completes Acquisition Of Camellia Healthcare

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility and home post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.99 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. It has a 19.51 P/E ratio. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance has 37,169 shares. Dimensional Fund L P holds 0.01% or 253,451 shares. Agf Invs America invested in 1.16% or 24,088 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Co reported 213,500 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.06% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Waddell & Reed Fincl holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 1.18M shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd owns 191,529 shares. Prudential invested in 24,675 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Motco reported 19 shares. Ameriprise Finance reported 0.02% stake. State Street Corp accumulated 1.06M shares. Great Lakes Advisors Lc has invested 0.39% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 11,809 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd holds 0% or 25,379 shares.

The stock increased 0.32% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $148.57. About 160,453 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap