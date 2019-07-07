Encompass Health (EHC) EPS Estimated At $0.97; Shorts at RAYSEARCH LABORATORIES AB ORDINARY SHARE (RSLBF) Lowered By 1.54%

Analysts expect Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) to report $0.97 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.02% from last quarter’s $0.99 EPS. EHC’s profit would be $96.16M giving it 16.45 P/E if the $0.97 EPS is correct. After having $1.04 EPS previously, Encompass Health Corporation’s analysts see -6.73% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $63.82. About 269,434 shares traded. Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) has declined 3.19% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical EHC News: 26/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE RANGES FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – EHC SEES FY OPER REV. $4.11B TO $4.21B, EST. $4.15B; 26/04/2018 – Encompass Health 1Q EPS 84c; 26/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP EHC.N – SEES FY 2018 NET OPERATING REVENUES $4,110 MLN TO $4,210 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Encompass Health at Bank of America Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 81C; 01/05/2018 – Encompass Health Completes Acquisition Of Camellia Healthcare; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Encompass Health Home Health & Hospice named to 2018 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For; 26/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP EHC.N – QTRLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.93

RAYSEARCH LABORATORIES AB ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:RSLBF) had a decrease of 1.54% in short interest. RSLBF’s SI was 140,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.54% from 142,600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1404 days are for RAYSEARCH LABORATORIES AB ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:RSLBF)’s short sellers to cover RSLBF’s short positions. It closed at $8 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Encompass Health Corporation had 6 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 30.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility and home post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.33 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. It has a 20.51 P/E ratio. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.