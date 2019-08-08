Encompass Health (EHC) At $63.22 Forms Bottom; Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Had 1 Bulls

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) formed multiple bottom with $60.69 target or 4.00% below today’s $63.22 share price. Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) has $6.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 5.09% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $63.22. About 1.00M shares traded or 27.15% up from the average. Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) has declined 13.08% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.08% the S&P500. Some Historical EHC News: 26/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP EHC.N -SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $3.30 TO $3.45; 26/04/2018 – EHC SEES FY OPER REV. $4.11B TO $4.21B, EST. $4.15B; 17/04/2018 – Encompass Health at Bank of America Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – Encompass Health Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.25-Adj EPS $3.40; 26/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP EHC.N – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE 0.93; 07/03/2018 Encompass Health at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/03/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH SAYS UNIT TO ACQUIRE CAMELLIA IN EXCHANGE FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $135 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 81C; 13/03/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP – SEES 2018 MAINTENANCE CAPEX $130 MLN TO $150 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Encompass Health 1Q Rev $1.05B

Among 4 analysts covering Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Southwestern Energy has $7.3 highest and $2 lowest target. $5.33’s average target is 182.01% above currents $1.89 stock price. Southwestern Energy had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc given on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell” on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11 with “Sell”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of SWN in report on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. See Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $2 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Perform Initiates Coverage On

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $3 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: MUFG Securities Americas Inc Rating: Hold New Target: $6 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $6 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $7.3 Maintain

Among 3 analysts covering Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Encompass Health Corporation has $7500 highest and $7000 lowest target. $72.33’s average target is 14.41% above currents $63.22 stock price. Encompass Health Corporation had 7 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 30. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. It operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. It has a 1.16 P/E ratio. The firm focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold Southwestern Energy Company shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc owns 81,715 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0% or 48,070 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 30.99 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 67,466 shares. Glenmede Com Na stated it has 8,356 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 21,716 shares. 216,662 were reported by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Retirement System Of Alabama has 704,664 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Northern Tru holds 0.01% or 9.23M shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Llc invested in 2.26M shares or 0.31% of the stock. Moreover, Advisory Research Inc has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 12,096 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). United Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Balyasny Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 145,106 shares.

The stock increased 2.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.89. About 29.13 million shares traded or 56.40% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Southwestern Energy To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – $3.5 BLN CREDIT AGREEMENT MATURES ON APRIL 26, 2023; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Increasing Production; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Southwestern Energy’s Cfr To Ba2; 15/05/2018 – Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Buys 1% of Southwestern Energy; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwestern Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWN)

